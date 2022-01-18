InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 21,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 155,870 shares.The stock last traded at $67.23 and had previously closed at $67.79.

IHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,242 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 260.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

