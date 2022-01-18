International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lessened by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 354,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,914 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $49,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

