International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,689,181 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.31% of International Paper worth $500,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after buying an additional 947,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after buying an additional 241,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,935,000 after buying an additional 124,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after buying an additional 482,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Shares of IP stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

