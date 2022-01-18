Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Update

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of IIJIY traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.22. Internet Initiative Japan has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

IIJIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Internet Initiative Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.