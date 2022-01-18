inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

INTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get inTEST alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in inTEST by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

INTT traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 103,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,722. inTEST has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.