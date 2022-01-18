Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for S&T (SANT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for S&T (ETR: SANT):

1/17/2022 – S&T was given a new €32.00 ($36.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/17/2022 – S&T was given a new €29.00 ($32.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/10/2022 – S&T was given a new €31.00 ($35.23) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

1/4/2022 – S&T was given a new €31.00 ($35.23) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

12/29/2021 – S&T was given a new €31.00 ($35.23) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

12/23/2021 – S&T was given a new €31.00 ($35.23) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

12/17/2021 – S&T was given a new €29.00 ($32.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/17/2021 – S&T was given a new €31.00 ($35.23) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Shares of ETR:SANT opened at €14.15 ($16.08) on Tuesday. S&T AG has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a fifty-two week high of €24.20 ($27.50). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $935.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

