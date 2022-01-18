Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,898 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 680% compared to the average daily volume of 756 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGBX traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,181. SG Blocks has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -4.87.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 54.20% and a negative net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SG Blocks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SG Blocks by 89.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 104,931 shares during the period. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

