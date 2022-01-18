Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,669,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,400 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 4.2% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $140,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 14.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 107,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. 19,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.11%.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

