iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IRTC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.92.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $141.10 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,316,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,505,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

