iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 540.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.14. The company had a trading volume of 62,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,518,790. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.38 and a twelve month high of $119.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average is $115.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

