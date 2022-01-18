iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40.

