iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the December 15th total of 303,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,560. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $82.63.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after purchasing an additional 488,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after purchasing an additional 475,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter.

