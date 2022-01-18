iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IETC. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,374,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IETC opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73.

