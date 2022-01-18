iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 125,630 shares.The stock last traded at $83.78 and had previously closed at $84.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.99.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,122,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,937,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,712 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,190 shares during the period.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.