iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $78.62 and a 12-month high of $98.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.70.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

