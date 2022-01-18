iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 97.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,398,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,037,000 after acquiring an additional 246,555 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,414,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,703,000 after acquiring an additional 44,493 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period.

COMT stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $5.494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

