iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $84,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 122,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000.

Shares of GVI stock opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.92.

