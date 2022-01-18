iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.41

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.41 and last traded at $49.41, with a volume of 4303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,497,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,257,000 after acquiring an additional 925,633 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

