iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,711 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,545,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,821,000 after acquiring an additional 267,938 shares in the last quarter. Alphadyne Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $20,190,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $20,044,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $19,040,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $60.19 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

