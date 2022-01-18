iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.46. 577,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,668,602. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $204.84 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

