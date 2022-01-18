IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IZEA Worldwide to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IZEA Worldwide’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.3% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IZEA Worldwide and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00 IZEA Worldwide Competitors 133 580 637 11 2.39

IZEA Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 254.33%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 54.90%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $18.33 million -$10.25 million -15.88 IZEA Worldwide Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.68

IZEA Worldwide’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IZEA Worldwide. IZEA Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -17.85% -7.57% -6.23% IZEA Worldwide Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Summary

IZEA Worldwide rivals beat IZEA Worldwide on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

