J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JDW. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.37) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

JDW stock opened at GBX 911.50 ($12.44) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 911.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,030.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of GBX 800.80 ($10.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.38).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

