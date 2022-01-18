J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $145.62

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.62 and last traded at $144.45, with a volume of 4028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.91.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.