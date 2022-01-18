Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,066 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up 2.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 361,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.00. 21,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

