James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of James River Group worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth $229,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in James River Group during the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JRVR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

JRVR stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.48%.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

