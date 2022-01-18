Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth $247,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JSML traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,367. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $73.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $66.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

