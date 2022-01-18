Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $55.56 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.