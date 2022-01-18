Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Philip Morris International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Philip Morris International in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

PM stock opened at $103.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

