Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 25,000 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $520,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.81. 5,224,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,354,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.39, a PEG ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,843 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth about $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vonage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Vonage by 48.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,912,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,941,000 after acquiring an additional 952,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Vonage by 121.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,357,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 744,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

