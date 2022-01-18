Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JRSH. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

JRSH stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.76. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRSH. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.