Jobchain (JOB) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $2,597.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jobchain has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jobchain

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,348,141 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

