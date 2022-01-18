Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.38

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 31527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $1,056,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $35,210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

