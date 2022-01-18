JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Danone in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($58.52) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($80.40) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.02 ($69.34).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €57.98 ($65.89) on Tuesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($81.97). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.24.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

