JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.12.

NYSE:BJ opened at $60.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

