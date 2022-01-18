JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to 9,700.00

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glencore from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,855.50.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $11.06 on Friday. Glencore has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

