JustInvest LLC Buys New Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 133.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

