JustInvest LLC Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after acquiring an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,850,000 after acquiring an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,180,000 after buying an additional 27,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

EMN stock opened at $127.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average is $111.79.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

