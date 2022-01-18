JustInvest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

NYSE MAN opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

