KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAR. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,633.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,419,000 after purchasing an additional 409,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 719,088 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,601,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 255,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,070,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,709,000 after purchasing an additional 243,930 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

