KBC Group NV Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of AGNC Investment worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 48.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

