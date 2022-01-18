KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,450 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Liberty Global by 37.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

