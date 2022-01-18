KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.25.

SBAC stock opened at $326.27 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.73.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

