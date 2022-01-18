KBC Group NV Reduces Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.02. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

