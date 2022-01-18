Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $55.10

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.10, but opened at $49.98. Kenon shares last traded at $48.92, with a volume of 74 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86. This represents a dividend yield of 12.2%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 26.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Kenon by 6.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 111,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Kenon by 23.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kenon in the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kenon in the third quarter worth $311,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

