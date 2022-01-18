KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Dominion Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on D. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

D opened at $79.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.04. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.