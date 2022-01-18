KeyCorp Increases Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $32.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of SNDR opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 43,997 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Schneider National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.