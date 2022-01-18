KeyCorp Lowers Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $25.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.15.

Marqeta stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

