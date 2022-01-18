KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.17

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 39464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,240,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after acquiring an additional 29,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

