Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) traded up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCDMF)

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

