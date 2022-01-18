Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $36,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. 148,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,339,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

